Biocon Ltd.’s shares were up by 0.65 per cent after a subsidiary of Biocon Biologics completed the integration of Viatris’ biosimilar business in North America (covering the United States and Canada) effective September 1, 2023. Since the acquisition agreement was sealed, Biocon Biologics has implemented an integration plan, overseeing the transition of partners, personnel, systems, and operational processes.

Shreehas Tambe, CEO and Managing Director of Biocon Biologics Ltd. said, “This will further enable Biocon Biologics to continue to expand the availability of our high-quality biosimilars to patients and provide more accessible and affordable options to treat diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases, as well as offer products in new therapeutic areas such as ophthalmology.”

The shares were up by 0.69 per cent to Rs 271.20 at 9.35 a.m. on the BSE.