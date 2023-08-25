Target: ₹1,206

CMP: ₹883.50

In the latest quarter, the company’s revenue reached ₹1,140.50 crore, marking a notable 27 per cent increase compared to the previous quarter and a robust 29 per cent rise year-on-year.

The EBITDA also demonstrated impressive growth, reaching ₹ 528 crore, which represents a remarkable 56 per cent surge quarter-on-quarter and a solid 34 per cent expansion year-on-year. This growth was mirrored in the EBITDA margins, which saw a substantial increase to 46 per cent , marking an impressive 853 basis points rise sequentially and a notable 161 basis points increase compared to the same period last year.

Additionally, the company’s PAT reached ₹420.30 crore, indicating a substantial 52 per cent surge quarter-on-quarter and a commendable 31 per cent growth year-on-year.

Considering the company’s robust presence in the oncology sector with recognized brands, coupled with its strategic emphasis on intricate generics for the US Markets, we anticipate significant stock appreciation which supports a target price of ₹1206, which is based on a target PE ratio of 15x, aligned with the projected EPS of ₹80.37 (FY25).