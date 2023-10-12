Brokers faced connectivity issues at BSE in early deal on Thursday, prompting some to urge their clients to shift to National Stock Exchange.

“You may face difficulty in placing trades on BSE exchange as there is a connectivity issue at BSE. You can place your trades at NSE, which is working fine. We are working with BSE team on resolving it and will update once it is up,” said a post by ICICI Direct on X.

The connectivity issue was related to the internet service provider, said a person familiar with the matter, and the issue was resolved soon after it began.

