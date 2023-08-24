Shares of companies with businesses related to the aerospace and defence sectors rose on Thursday, a day after India’s Chandrayaan made a successful landing on the Moon’s south pole.

Shares of Centum Electronics, an electronics system design and manufacturing company, was trading higher at 8.6% on Thursday, after rising as much as 20 per cent in early trade. The stock has gained 26 per cent in the last five trading sessions.

Shares of MTAR Technologies rose 7.44% on Thursday after gaining nearly 5 per cent the previous day. MTAR Tech’s management told a television channel recently that it had supplied the main parts required for the launch of Chandrayaan-3.

Shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies, which offers a wide range of Products & Solutions for Defence & Space Applications, were up 8.2 per cent on Thursday, hitting a 52-week high and extending Wednesday’s gains of 5.5 per cent. The stock has gained 14.5 per cent in the past five trading sessions.

Shares of Avantel, which offers solutions to Indian Defence Services and allied establishments, were up 8 per cent on Thursday

Tata Elxsi, Bharat Electronics and L&T were up 2 per cent, 0.6 per cent and 0.5 per cent respectively. Hindustan Aeronautics was trading marginally lower after surging in early trade.

Several companies such as Hindustan Aeronautics, Linde India, Centum Electronics, Avantel, L&T Technology Services and Bharat Forge touched fresh 52-week highs in trade on Wednesday.

