Chemfab Alkalis’ share price went down by 7.33 per cent after the company reported a 55 per cent decrease in its profit for the quarter that ended June 30, 2023, at ₹9.5 crore compared to ₹21.34 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s revenue was down by 19 per cent to ₹79.07 crore compared to ₹98.11 crore last year. Sequentially, the company’s profit was lower by 37 per cent compared to ₹15.26 crore in the previous quarter.

The shares went down by 7.33 per cent to ₹328 at 12:41 p.m. on BSE.

