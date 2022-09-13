hamburger

Choice International sets Sept 23 as record date for 1:1 bonus

K. S. Badri Narayanan | Chennai, September 13 | Updated on: Sep 13, 2022

Paid-up share capital will increase to ₹99.52 crore

Choice International Ltd has fixed September 23 as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligible shareholders to receive bonus shares. Earlier, its board of directors had recommended a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1. On completion of the bonus issue, the total paid-up share capital will increase to ₹99.52 crore from the existing ₹49.76 crore.

The company will issue the bonus shares out of the permissible reserves. The stock, on Tuesday, closed at ₹461.45 on the BSE, up 0.48 per cent over the previous day’s close.

