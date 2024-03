Aluminium prices on Monday declined by 0.17 per cent to ₹202.20 per kilogram in the futures market as participants trimmed their positions on a weak trend in the spot market.

Also read: Aluminium futures could extend the upside

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in March fell 35 paise or 0.17 per cent to ₹202.20 per kg in 4,380 lots.

Analysts said cutting down of positions by participants on easing demand from consuming industries mainly kept aluminium prices lower.