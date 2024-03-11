Guar seed prices on Monday rose ₹72 to ₹5,166 per 10 quintals in futures trade after speculators widened their positions following a firm trend in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for March delivery rose ₹72 or 1.39 per cent to ₹5,166 per 10 quintals with an open interest of 25,825 lots.

According to marketmen, speculators raised bets, tracking a firm trend in the spot market and thin supplies from growing belts mainly led to the rise in guar seed prices.

