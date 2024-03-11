Silver prices on Monday rose ₹38 to ₹74,300 per kilogram in futures trade as participants widened their bets on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for May delivery increased ₹38 or 0.05 per cent to ₹74,300 per kg in 22,083 lots.

Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mainly due to fresh positions built up by participants on a positive domestic trend.

Globally, silver was trading 0.08 per cent lower at $24.53 per ounce in New York.