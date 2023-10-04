Arya.ag, an integrated grain commerce platform, and commoditiescontrol.com, owned by CC commodity info services LLP, have entered into a partnership to provide comprehensive crop monitoring services to Commodities Control.

A media statement said Arya.ag’s advanced satellite surveillance product, Prakshep, will be instrumental in monitoring the health and progress of tur crops in specified districts of Commodities Control. Through its satellite imagery, Arya.ag will help Commodities Control receive real-time insights into crop conditions of toor in 28 districts of Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

Commodities Control will gain the ability to remotely scout its monitored districts, enabling them to detect anomalies and closely monitor farm growth. These insights, including dynamic data, rich datasets, detailed maps, and comprehensive agricultural data, will be conveniently accessible through web and mobile applications provided by Arya.ag, it said.

Steps towards sustainability

Quoting Chattanathan D of Arya.ag, the statement said: “This partnership with Commodities Control represents a step towards sustainable agriculture and responsible resource management. We provide them with the tools and insights they need to optimise their crop monitoring efforts. Our satellite surveillance technology and AI-powered solutions empower agri-stakeholders to make timely and informed decisions.”

The statement said that Arya.ag harnesses a multitude of data sources, spanning satellite imagery, weather information, market dynamics, and on-ground images. This comprehensive data ecosystem enables Arya.ag to monitor thousands of demonstration plots, track crop development, and identify both biological and environmental stress factors.

As part of this partnership, Arya.ag will integrate farm and village analytics, offering users in-depth insights into farm performance. The data provided by Arya.ag will significantly elevate the quality of CC Commodities’ information services, enabling them to offer more comprehensive and insightful agricultural solutions, it said.

Rajendra Daga, Managing Partner at Commodities Control, said: “We are excited to formalise a partnership with Arya.ag through this venture, which marks a significant step towards modernising crop monitoring in the agricultural sector. Arya.ag’s advanced satellite surveillance technology and artificial intelligence tools will enhance our ability to monitor and manage tur crops effectively. This partnership aligns with our commitment to providing state-of-the-art agricultural solutions and will greatly benefit stakeholders across the regions we serve.”

