Cement makers hike prices by 12 per cent in April as input prices pinch

Rising input costs, including fluctuating imported coal prices and crude, and expectations of improving demand saw cement makers hike prices in April by ₹45 -50 /bag, which was a 12 per cent month-on-month hike.

This is amongst the steepest hike in cement prices since January , trade sources said.

Region-wise, in the north Indian markets the increase was over ₹50 /bag (14 per cent m-o-m) or up at ₹431/ bag.

The southern markets saw an 8–10 per cent rise in April at about ₹30 per bag. Prices are around ₹392 -400/bag (over March price of ₹362–370/bag).

In the west, cement prices were up ₹45-50/ bag, (approximately 12 per cent) m-o-m, to ₹423/bag. In central India, the hike was to the tune of 11 per cent m-o-m, or up by around ₹40/bag to ₹421 per bag in April.

The eastern market saw a price hike of 13-14 per cent m-o-m, at ₹384 per bag.

“Just like petrol and diesel, cement price has increased on a daily basis (frequency of ₹5-10) in April. Due to the price hike, demand has been weak. But demand is likely to rebound in the coming months,” IDBI Capital said in a report.

Cement demand is expected to grow 10 – 12 per cent in FY23.

Rise in cost of production

According to a cement major, input cost rise has led to an increase in cost of production by at least ₹60 -70 per bag.

The average imported coal price has remained volatile, as in the last few days it has again increased above $300/tonne (6,000 kcal).

“Cement price hike in April is done to counter fuel inflation, but based on spot imported coal prices, we understand cement companies need further hike of 3-5 per cent to maintain Dec-21 quarter EBITDA margins,” the report said.

Analysts say the impact of rise in coal and petcoke prices will have a lag effect and it will start reflecting in the coming quarters.

ACC, which declared results for the Jan - Mar quarter, saw the input cost pressure take a toll on its EBITDA margin. Margin shrunk over 600 basis points y-o-y. The cement major’s EBITDA margin was at 14.3 per cent (lower than 20 per cent ). Its blended EBITDA was down 24 per cent y-o-y.