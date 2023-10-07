The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended definitive anti dumping duty on Viscose Rayon Filament Yarn (VRFY) imports from China.

The petition seeking anti dumping duty on VRFY was filed with the DGTR by the Association of Man Made Fibre Industry (AMMFI) and Grasim Industries Limited. Grasim accounts for 96 per cent of total Indian production of VRFY.

The anti dumping duty recommended ranges from 5.48 per cent of Cost, Insurance and Freight (CIF) price to 20.87 per cent of CIF on VRFY imports, depending on the producer and country of export.

The revenue department in the finance ministry imposes the anti dumping duty based on the recommendations of the DGTR.

Gypsum Board

The DGTR has in a separate order recommended five year anti dumping duty on ‘Gypsum Board/Tiles with Lamination at least on one side” originating in or exported from China and Oman.

Saint Gobain India had approached the DGTR seeking anti dumping duty on imports of certain Gypsum boards/Tiles from China and Oman.

These goods are predominantly used for ceilings in auditoriums, conference rooms and educational institutions, offices, boutiques, shops, commercial and residential buildings etc. These goods are also known as PVC Gypsum Tiles, Gypsum Ceiling Tiles, Ceiling Tiles etc.

The DGTR has recommended anti dumping duty ranging from $ 23.46 per tonne to $ 91.42 , depending on the producer and country of export.

