Exporters taking part in cardamom auctions

The declining trend in cardamom prices is attracting exporters to auctions at Puttady, where prices remained steady in the morning session.

Since the quantity offered in the evening session was less than eight tonnes, many of the buyers withdrew from the auction. The quality of the capsules was not good, which was one of the reasons for the lower turnout in the evening session, traders said.

According to traders, the participation of exporters in the market will revive demand. The involvement of exporters is expected to ensure a steady market in the coming days. Cardamom prices are now hovering in the range of ₹3,000. Because of the higher prices in the last 3-4 months, demand has been weak.

It was the upcountry demand that kept the market steady in the morning by realising an average price of ₹3,113 per kg. The auctioneers was SIGCCL Ltd. The higher price realised for selected lot was ₹3,493.

Out of the total 8.5 tonnes offered in the afternoon session, the quantity sold was only 5.2 tonnes, forcing many buyers to withdrew. The average price realised was ₹3,047. The higher price quoted was ₹3,596 and the auctioneers was Green House Cardamom.