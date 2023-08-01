Urging the Government to reconsider its ban on export of de-oiled rice bran, the Solvent Extractors’ Association (SEA) of India cautioned against extending it beyond November 30, given the onset of the new season in October.

In a letter dated August 1, addressed to Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, and Union Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Parshottam Rupala, SEA President Ajay Jhunjhunwala said the ban could have far-reaching negative consequences for multiple sectors.

In a notification dated July 28, the Directorate-General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) had said that “export of de-oiled rice bran under ITC HS code 2306 and under any other HS code is prohibited till November 30”.

Jhunjhunwala said the export restriction could hinder paddy farmers from getting better returns on their produce.

India has successfully developed an export market for de-oiled rice bran primarily serving Vietnam, Thailand, Bangladesh and other Asian countries, positioning itself as a reliable supplier in the international market. An abrupt change in the export policy risks damaging this hard-earned standing, he said.

Makes up 25% of cattle feed

Disagreeing with the notion that the rising prices of milk and milk products was the reason behind the export restriction, Jhunjhunwala said de-oiled rice bran constitutes about 25 per cent of cattle feed. The impact of the ban will be minimal on milk prices, not beyond 1 per cent, he said.

“In light of these critical factors, we earnestly request the Government to reconsider this decision. We also emphasise that any restriction imposed should not extend beyond November 30, 2023, considering that the new season will commence in mid-October 2023,” he said in the letter.