Urging the Government to reconsider its ban on export of de-oiled rice bran, the Solvent Extractors’ Association (SEA) of India cautioned against extending it beyond November 30, given the onset of the new season in October.

In a letter dated August 1, addressed to Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, and Union Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Parshottam Rupala, SEA President Ajay Jhunjhunwala said the ban could have far-reaching negative consequences for multiple sectors.

In a notification dated July 28, the Directorate-General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) had said that “export of de-oiled rice bran under ITC HS code 2306 and under any other HS code is prohibited till November 30”.

Jhunjhunwala said the export restriction could hinder paddy farmers from getting better returns on their produce.

Also read
The ban on white rice exports could lead to a significant decline in shipments, and TREA emphasizes the need for HSN code differentiation to support urgent rice requirements of the Indian diaspora.

Indian rice exporters body seeks different HSN code for Sona Masur variety, floor price

As part of the pilot project, 150 boxes ( 450 kg) of pomegranates were air-shipped to New York from the Vashi market in Navi Mumbai

India resumes pomegranate export to US

The main feature of PB 1121 is such that it can be grown in any part of the world

Will the Pusa 1121 basmati go off the export menu?

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ban on rice bran extraction export a retrograde step: SEA

India has successfully developed an export market for de-oiled rice bran primarily serving Vietnam, Thailand, Bangladesh and other Asian countries, positioning itself as a reliable supplier in the international market. An abrupt change in the export policy risks damaging this hard-earned standing, he said.

Makes up 25% of cattle feed

Disagreeing with the notion that the rising prices of milk and milk products was the reason behind the export restriction, Jhunjhunwala said de-oiled rice bran constitutes about 25 per cent of cattle feed. The impact of the ban will be minimal on milk prices, not beyond 1 per cent, he said.

“In light of these critical factors, we earnestly request the Government to reconsider this decision. We also emphasise that any restriction imposed should not extend beyond November 30, 2023, considering that the new season will commence in mid-October 2023,” he said in the letter.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   