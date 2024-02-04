Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the leading jewellery retailer, has opened a new store in Alambagh, Lucknow, further expanding its footprint.

The store will be a haven for jewellery enthusiasts, offering an extensive and exquisite range of pieces at best prices and fair making charges, said M. P. Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

The retail unit will feature popular sub-brands of Malabar, such as Mine Diamond Jewellery, Era Uncut Diamond Jewellery, Divine Heritage Jewellery, Ethnix Handcrafted Jewellery, Precia Gemstone Jewellery, and Viraaz Polki Jewellery.

Shri Kaushal Kishore, Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, inaugurated the store.

