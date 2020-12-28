MCX launches futures trading in natural rubber

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Multi-Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) on Monday launched futures trading in natural rubber.
At present, four contracts of rubber futures viz. January 2021, February 2021, March 2021 and April 2021 contracts are made available for trading. The futures contract enables market participants to trade in the rubber of ‘Ribbed Smoked Sheets4 (RSS4)’ quality for a minimum lot size of 1 tonne.
The rubber futures are of compulsory delivery logic contracts. They would finally be settled at expiry on the last business day of the contract month. The tick size (minimum price movement) for the contract is Re1. Pegged at a minimum initial margin of 10 per cent, the price to be quoted will be 100 kg as per the ex-warehouse rates, exclusive of sales/GST with delivery centre at Palakkad. MCX rubber futures are available for trading from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm on weekdays.
The new rubber futures at the exchange aims at providing a fair and transparent price discovery mechanism that reflects fundamentals in the physical market, both domestic and global, to the rubber value chain participants including growers, traders, exporters, importers and end-users like the tyre industry.
“Given the huge market size for natural rubber in India in terms of production and imports, and its global price linkages and volatility, the launch of rubber futures on the exchange holds significance for industry stakeholders as an efficient hedging tool for managing price risk,” said P.S. Reddy, MD & CEO, MCX.
Speaking on the occasion, K.N.Raghavan, Executive Director, Rubber Board said that rubber prices are influenced by several factors and has been widely fluctuating for the last two decades. A futures market in commodity trading is essential as it is a tool for risk management and transparent price discovery.
Currently, the global rubber prices greately influence futures trading in Tokyo, Singapore and Shanghai markets. But Japan and Singapore do not produce rubber. The rubber made in China is consumed within the country, and they do not export rubber. However, these countries influence the NR market because of a healthy and robust futures market, he said.
Rubber Board is launching an online physical trading platform for NR to ensure transparency in the trading process. The futures trading in commodity exchanges supplemented with electronic trading in the physical market will benefit all the stakeholders in the country, he added.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Wise by the experience of the pandemic, experts in equity, debt, gold and real estate crystal-gaze how the New ...
We put our best foot forward in helping you navigate the ups and downs
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex witnessed a sharp 3% fall before staging a smart recovery
The digital-retail-financial troika approach can deliver well for the company in the long run
The biography of Devika Rani — rebel, superstar and abused wife — is the remarkable story of a woman who lived ...
Shamsur Rahman Faruqi combined the ruthlessness of the biographer-critic with the empathy of the novelist
From taco parties to lotus root slow-cooked in yoghurt, and from khichri to barfi, a new book looks at all ...
Even before I’ve opened the door to my apartment, I hear loud cackles from inside. It’s Rockette, my semi-wild ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...