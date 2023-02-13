Cotton futures trading, which was suspended by the Multi Commodity Exchange of India for the last five months, will resume from Monday.

The cotton futures was suspended to redesign it to align with domestic markets.

Cotton futures for delivery in April, June and August will be available for trading. Experts of the cotton market estimate that after the reintroduction of cotton futures, the cotton market can also get support.

The exchange has changed the terms and conditions of cotton futures contract, said MCX in a circular issued for announcing the launch of cotton futures.