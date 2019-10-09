Uptrend in urad continues

Uptrend in urad continued in Indore mandis on weak availability and apprehension of decline in crop output this year. Urad (bold) rose to ₹6,300-6,400 a quintal, while urad (medium) ruled at ₹5,000-5,200. Urad dal (medium) quoted at ₹6,400-6,500, urad dal (bold) at ₹6,600-6,700, while urad Mongar ruled at ₹7,800-7,900 respectively. Moong (bold) quoted at ₹6,100-6,200, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹5,500-5,700.

Moong dal also gained on the rise in spot moong with moong dal (medium) quoted at ₹7,600-7,700 a quintal, moong dal (bold) at ₹7,800-7,900, while moong mongar ruled at ₹8,100-8,200 a quintal respectively.

Tur and its dal on the other hand traded lower on weak physical demand with tur (Maharashtra) quoted at ₹5,500-5,600 a quintal, while tur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹4,700-5,200. Tur dal (sawa no.) on the other hand was quoted at ₹6,900-7,000, tur dal (full) at ₹7,200-7,300, while tur marka ruled at ₹7,700-7,800 a quintal respectively.