Commodities

Uptrend in urad continues

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on October 09, 2019 Published on October 09, 2019

Uptrend in urad continued in Indore mandis on weak availability and apprehension of decline in crop output this year. Urad (bold) rose to ₹6,300-6,400 a quintal, while urad (medium) ruled at ₹5,000-5,200. Urad dal (medium) quoted at ₹6,400-6,500, urad dal (bold) at ₹6,600-6,700, while urad Mongar ruled at ₹7,800-7,900 respectively. Moong (bold) quoted at ₹6,100-6,200, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹5,500-5,700.

Moong dal also gained on the rise in spot moong with moong dal (medium) quoted at ₹7,600-7,700 a quintal, moong dal (bold) at ₹7,800-7,900, while moong mongar ruled at ₹8,100-8,200 a quintal respectively.

Tur and its dal on the other hand traded lower on weak physical demand with tur (Maharashtra) quoted at ₹5,500-5,600 a quintal, while tur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹4,700-5,200. Tur dal (sawa no.) on the other hand was quoted at ₹6,900-7,000, tur dal (full) at ₹7,200-7,300, while tur marka ruled at ₹7,700-7,800 a quintal respectively.

Published on October 09, 2019
tur dal
commodities market
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Spot rubber rules steady