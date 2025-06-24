Tech Mahindra will focus on its largest accounts, critical geographies, key industry and service lines with high growth potential, while exiting non-core areas as per its three-year roadmap, said the company in its annual report for financial year 2025.

Having completed the “turnaround phase” of its roadmap in FY25, Tech Mahindra talked about the next steps to reach 15 per cent EBIT margins over 30 per cent ROCE and over 85 per cent free cash flow in FY27.

The company will prioritise Americas and Europe regions, followed by Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia and West Asia, gunning for growth through targeted sales investments and elevating client services.

In FY25, the company built a targeted marketing team, organised by vertical and geography, and redirected 75 per cent of sales headcount to priority markets. It also increased specialist sales headcount and senior leadership, including in GCCs.

High-potential verticals

Similarly, the company said it will scale in high-potential verticals — telco, manufacturing, BFSI, Hi-Tech, healthcare and lifesciences, and RTL. Here too, Tech Mahindra will invest in specialised sales teams and leadership, scale domain solutions.

In the report, Mohit Joshi, CEO and Managing Director, Tech Mahindra, said, “In FY25, our key markets matured into self-sustaining ecosystems, driven by industry expertise and supported by targeted investments across sales, advisory, alliances, marketing and a private equity organisation. This enabled us to deepen market penetration and deliver more integrated value to clients”

In FY25, the company identified areas in BFSI where it has differentiated capabilities to drive growth and enhanced suite to 12 AI-infused solutions in the telecom sector, including autonomous operations, leveraging GenAI and Agentic AI frameworks. The Turbocharge programme is expected to accelerate growth from top accounts. The company added 45 Must Have Accounts (MHAs) in FY25.

Further, the report talked of plans to work on Project Fortius to transform operations and expand margins, and drive productivity with lean, automated operations and leveraging AI-GenAI. It will also focus on higher margin services, resolving problem programmes and driving synergy with portfolio companies.

In terms of marketing, Tech Mahindra will centralise the marketing function into a global team to increase global reach, amplify brand impact and facilitate demand generation and account-based marketing.

Published on June 24, 2025