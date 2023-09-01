Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. introduced its new Solarion range of Garden and Gate Lights, marking the company’s entry into the outdoor lighting segment.

The Solarion Garden Lights are designed to cater to the growing interest in outdoor decor, offering waterproof, weatherproof, and rustproof lighting fixtures. All fixtures in this range carry an IP65 certification for water resistance and feature rust-resistant bulb holders to ensure their longevity.

The shares were up by 0.08 per cent to Rs. 33.20 at 10.02 a.m. on the BSE.