DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Ltd has announced the acquisition of an export order for Defense FPV (First Person View) drones, in collaboration with its associate company Drone Entry (Thailand).

Key features of the drones include equipped security and surveillance, advanced imaging technologies and real-time video transmission for search and rescue and monitoring capabilities.

Prateek Srivastava, Founder and Managing Director of DroneAcharya, said, “This order underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions that meet the evolving needs of defence and security agencies worldwide. We are confident that our Defence FPV Drones will play a crucial role in enhancing the operational capabilities of our esteemed client.”

Droneacharya stock rose by 2.14 per cent on the BSE, trading at ₹185.70 as of 2.46 pm on Wednesday. The company had recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Vimaan Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. to collaborate on the provision of drones and drone-related training and services. The partnership will commence with projects in Satara, Maharashtra, and scale up at a Pan-India level soon.