Easy Trip Planners Ltd.’s, EaseMyTrip.com introduced a feature called the EaseMyTrip Smart Voice Recognition. This tool uses advanced technology to help travellers plan and book their journey. With a custom natural language processing engine, it ensures accurate interactions.

This technology allows travellers to simply speak about their travel needs. It covers flights, accommodations, vacation packages, trains, and buses. The tool has the ability to understand multiple Indian languages catering to India’s linguistic diversity.

Also Read | EaseMyTrip launches corporate travel division

Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, said, “In today’s fast-paced travel ecosystem, every tourist seeks an expedited and seamless booking mechanism. With shorter attention spans and grander ambitions, travellers are increasingly seeking convenience when planning their journeys. Our smart voice recognition technology becomes their guiding light, offering a streamlined command for all their travel needs. We are thrilled to introduce this innovation, perfectly aligned with our mission to simplify travel for every Indian.”

However, the shares were down by 0.85 per cent to ₹43.19 at 1.30 p.m. on the BSE.