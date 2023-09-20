Easy Trip Planners Ltd’s travel portal EaseMyTrip.com has launched a corporate travel business division.

The division will offer curated programmes featuring corporate rates, volume discounts, and loyalty rewards. Leveraging a network of global partners, EaseMyTrip guarantees worldwide coverage coupled with localised expertise.

Each corporate client is paired with a dedicated account manager to offer expert counsel, immediate resolution, and personalised remedies. The use of analytics and reporting tools will allow corporate leaders to scrutinise travel expenses, oversee compliance, and uncover avenues for further economisation, the company said.

The shares were up by 0.1 per cent to Rs 44.80 at 9.30 am on the BSE.