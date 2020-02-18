Gold rises ₹239 on global cues, rupee depreciation

Gold prices on Tuesday rose by ₹239 to ₹41,865 per 10 gram in the national capital on positive global cues and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities. The yellow metal had closed at ₹41,626 per 10 gram in the previous session.

Silver prices also jumped ₹296 to ₹47,584 per kg from ₹47,288 per kg on Monday.

“Spot gold for 24 karat in Delhi traded higher by Rs 239 with strong international prices and rupee depreciation. The spot rupee was trading around 23 paise weaker against the dollar for the day,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

The Indian rupee declined by 10 paise to 71.42 against the US dollar in opening trade. The warning by Apple Inc to miss its revenue forecast in March quarter also spurred safe haven buying in gold, Patel added.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading higher at USD 1,588 per ounce and USD 17.88 per ounce, respectively.