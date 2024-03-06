Gravita Tanzania Ltd, a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of Gravita India Ltd, has increased the capacity of its existing recycling unit situated at Tanzania.

The existing capacity of said unit for battery recycling has been increased by 5,000 MTPA bringing the total capacity of battery recycling of the unit to 12,000 MTPA, the company said in its statement.

Also read: Revitalising EV battery recycling for sustainable growth

The company has invested approximately ₹3.33 crore in the said capacity expansion, funded through internal accruals of the company.

Gravita India stock closed at ₹879 on Wednesday’s trade, down by 1.83 per cent on the NSE.