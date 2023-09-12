Gravita India Ltd has been elevated as a ‘Four-star export house’ by the Directorate-General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, for which it has received a certificate of recognition from the Centre.

This upgraded status will afford Gravita India benefits, including streamlined business operations, simplified export licensing procedures, relaxed business norms, and other export-related advantages. It will also give it greater recognition within the category of export houses.

Gravita Group has a recycling capacity of 2,84,059 tonnes per annum. The group operates 11 recycling facilities, emphasising environmental consciousness, and encompasses five business verticals.

However, the shares were down by 2.41 per cent at Rs 777.10 at 10 am on the BSE.