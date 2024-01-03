Growington Ventures India Limited’s shares were up 2.09 per cent after the company reported that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Elementures Foodstuff Trading LLC, based in Dubai, UAE, finalised an arrangement with an agri-commodity company in Vietnam for a consistent supply of fresh produce, including Dragon fruits, Coconut, Guava, Lime, and other agricultural products starting from the first quarter of the calendar year 2024.

The company has further extended its network by collaborating with wholesalers in the UAE, ensuring the distribution of the procured agricultural products to hotels, restaurants, and retail stores. The tie-up encompasses the sourcing of fresh fruits from multiple regions, including Turkey, Vietnam, and South Africa.

Also read: Nucleus Software shares up on IBSi Global Fintech Innovation award win

The MD commented, “The alliance and arrangement will provide more opportunities and raise revenue. Our company will reach new heights as a result, conducting our import and export activities with less expense and more revenue.”

The shares were up 2.09 per cent to ₹229.95 at 1.30 pm on the BSE.