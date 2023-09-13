Happiest Minds Technologies Limited’s shares were up by 0.38 per cent after the company announced that their collaboration with DoubleVerify has been recognised as a ‘Standout’ in the 2022 Digital Case Study Awards by ISG.

ISG, a technology research and advisory firm, evaluated over 320 submissions, marking a 30 per cent increase from the previous year. Among these, Happiest Minds’ work for DoubleVerify stood out in the media and entertainment category.

The selection of winners was based on a comprehensive assessment, considering factors such as the tangible impact of digital transformation on the client’s business, the uniqueness of the provider’s solution, and the ensuing revenue growth.

Happiest Minds, leveraging their Test Maturity Assessment (TMA) framework, conducted a thorough evaluation, charted out a roadmap for the quality engineering organisation, modernised the technology stack, and assisted DoubleVerify in achieving accreditation from the Media Rating Council.

