Today we look at:

Capital market stocks

IPO grey market

Apparel firms

Local stocks may follow Asian markets lower as the US attack on Iran’s three main nuclear sites has investors heading for safe havens like the dollar.

Traders will also be watching the manufacturing and services PMIs for cues on the health of the domestic economy. Shares of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands will list today following a demerger, and the HDB Financial Services Ltd. initial public offering will be launched this week.

Also read

Wealth managers in vogue as markets gather steam

Stocks like 360 One WAM and Nuvama Wealth have surged over 30 per cent in the past year amid a boom in wealth management services across India. Citigroup expects further gains in these stocks near term, betting that recurring inflows and transactional revenues could surprise as activity in the primary markets and unlisted shares picks up.

Several upcoming IPOs also bode well for KFin Technologies, Citi noted, supporting the broader case for capital market plays in India — a theme that continues to command rich valuations due to its growth potential.

HDB’s IPO pricing rattles investors in unlisted shares

HDB Financial’s $1.4 billion IPO, priced at a discount of up to 40 per cent to its rate in the unlisted market, has wrong-footed many wealthy individuals active in this unregulated platform where shares of companies trade before their official listing. While there’s precedent for such discrepancies, the gap this time is particularly sharp.

This is likely to dampen enthusiasm for investing in closely held firms. It also serves as a reminder to high-networth individuals that institutional investors wield a bigger sway in the primary market.

Also read

Private-label apparel firms to outperform: HSBC

India’s apparel sector is seeing pockets of growth opportunity, fueled by rising penetration and improved affordability, according to HSBC. The industry is projected to grow at a compounded annual rate of 11 per cent from fiscal 2024 to 2029, with active wear and organized value retail leading the charge.

The bank prefers format-driven companies with strong private-label offerings, citing better inventory control and a broader customer base. Stocks on the bank’s watchlist include Trent, Vishal Mega Mart and Page Industries.

Analysts actions:

JSW Energy Rated New Add at Avendus Spark; PT ₹520

LIC Housing Cut to Sell at ICICI Securities; PT ₹500

M&M Financial Raised to Buy at ICICI Securities; PT ₹310

Electronics contract manufacturers have underperformed the broader market this year, weighed down by margin concerns and rich valuations after a rally in 2024 saw many of them double.

For Dixon, the sector leader, anxiety is mounting over the lack of clarity on whether the production-linked incentives (PLI) for mobile phones — set to expire in 2026 — will be extended. Without it, margin pressures could emerge. While revenue growth for the sector is not in doubt, the question is whether it can be accompanied with decent profitability.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

..

More Like This

Published on June 23, 2025