Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) has announced the launch of HGS Agent X, a single, integrated artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and analytics-powered user interface, streamlining call centre agent workflow.

Venkatesh Korla, President & CEO at HGS Digital, said, “This interface strikes a true balance between the use of talent and technology, or ‘bots and brains’ to provide the best experiences for customers and the agents that support them.”

HGS stock inched up by 0.78 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹1,011.25 at 1:18 pm on Tuesday.