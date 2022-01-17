Domestic shares unchanged as HCL losses offset auto gains

Indian shares were flat early on Monday as a 6 per cent drop in IT firm HCL Technologies, after disappointing quarterly results, countered gains in auto stocks.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.01 per cent to 18,253.90 by 0402 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex dipped 0.04 per cent to 61,186.83.

HCL Technologies slumped over 6 per cent and was the top percentage loser on the Nifty 50 index after it posted a drop in its quarterly net profit late on Friday.

Auto stocks rose 1.3 per cent, led by a 3 per cent jump in Hero Motocorp after the two-wheeler maker said it will invest about $56.6 million in electric vehicle firm Ather Energy.

Four of the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index were auto stocks, with car maker Maruti Suzuki India climbing nearly 3 per cent after it hiked prices.