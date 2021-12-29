IndiGo’s stock trades in red

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
IndiGo’s stock traded in red a day ahead of its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM). On Wednesday, the low-cost carrier’s stock opened at ₹1,992.80 which was approximately ₹9 lower than the previous close at ₹2,001.
BOC Aviation delivers eight Airbus A320Neo aircraft to IndiGo
The two promoters of India’s largest carrier called for an EGM in the first week of December to scrap a clause in the company’s articles of association (AoA), which gives them the right of first refusal (RoFR) over acquisition of each other’s share.
This effectively meant that once the shareholders give their approval to drop this clause, either side can sell or transfer shares to a third party without giving notice to each other.
Airlines announce year-end offers, IndiGo latest to join the bandwagon
BusinessLine had reported IndiGo’s co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal may exit the airline by selling his stake in the low-cost-carrier after the EGM on December 30, ending the long battle with the other promoter, Rahul Bhatia.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Nayantara Sahgal’s book Encounter with Kiran which is full of magical exchanges between two writers busts the ...
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...