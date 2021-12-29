Markets

IndiGo’s stock trades in red

Our Mumbai Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 29, 2021

IndiGo’s stock traded in red a day ahead of its Extraordinary General Meeting   -  Velankanni Raj B

IndiGo’s stock opened at ₹1,992.80 on Wednesday, around ₹9 lower than previous close

IndiGo’s stock traded in red a day ahead of its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM). On Wednesday, the low-cost carrier’s stock opened at ₹1,992.80 which was approximately ₹9 lower than the previous close at ₹2,001.

The two promoters of India’s largest carrier called for an EGM in the first week of December to scrap a clause in the company’s articles of association (AoA), which gives them the right of first refusal (RoFR) over acquisition of each other’s share.

This effectively meant that once the shareholders give their approval to drop this clause, either side can sell or transfer shares to a third party without giving notice to each other.

BusinessLine had reported IndiGo’s co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal may exit the airline by selling his stake in the low-cost-carrier after the EGM on December 30, ending the long battle with the other promoter, Rahul Bhatia.

Published on December 29, 2021

