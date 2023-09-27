IndusInd Bank Ltd.’s shares were up by 0.34 per cent after the company announced a multi-year global partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to provide a premium experience for its customers, employees, and cricket enthusiasts.

As a Global Partner, IndusInd Bank gains access to a range of engaging activities and promotions for its stakeholders. Additional benefits include on-field access, interactive brand activations, and the chance to witness top-notch cricketing action. The partnership also grants IndusInd Bank access to a suite of branding and content assets to strengthen connections with its audience. The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, begins on October 5, concluding with the final at Ahmedabad’s colossal cricket stadium on November 19.

Sumant Kathpalia, Managing Director & CEO, of IndusInd Bank, said, “We believe in the transformative power of sports and ICC World Cups are one of the most popular sporting events in the world, with millions of fans tuning in to watch the best cricket teams battle it out. We are extremely proud to be associated with the ICC and believe that this collaboration will further strengthen our brand visibility and enhance our customer engagements, both domestically and internationally.”

The shares were up by 0.34 per cent to ₹1428.38 at 12.50 p.m. on the BSE.