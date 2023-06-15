The market has already seen a couple of high-quality IPOs such as Mankind and Nexus REIT, which have had a strong opening when they listed. Domestic and foreign investors have been very active in the IPOs, numerous secondary market offerings and OFS transactions. The current IPO pipeline has a bias towards small-to-mid sized deals (₹500-2,000 crore) and some of these would hit the markets in the first half of this fiscal. If IPOs continue to perform well, we can expect some larger issuances towards the end of this year. After the all-time highs of fund raising in FY22, the IPO market saw a dip of over 60 per cent in FY23, on account of weak performance of some of the listings and a significant risk aversion from foreign investors. The investor sentiment has definitely changed for the better this fiscal, but we expect them to be very discerning and careful in their investment decisions. Only those companies with good quality and reasonable pricing can expect acceptance in the IPO market.