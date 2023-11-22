The IPO of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd opens today at a price band of ₹160-169. The public issue closes on Friday (November 24).

The issue comprises a fresh issue of shares worth ₹302 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 1.17 crore shares worth ₹198.69 crore by promoters and existing shareholders. Those offering shares in the OFS include promoters -- Ramesh Babulal Parekh, Kailash Parekh, and Gulab Parekh -- and other shareholders, Fleet Line Shipping Services LLC, Denver Bldg Mat & Décor TR LLC, and Green Desert Real Estate Brokers.

Flurry of IPOs; Five companies gear up to raise ₹7,300 crore next week

The company has reserved 50 per cent of the net issue portion for qualified institutional buyers, and 15 percent for high networth individuals (non-institutional investors) and the remaining 35 per cent to retail investors.

Anchor investors

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd on Tuesday raised a ₹150.20 crore from anchor investors. The company has allotted 88.88 lakh equity shares to 16 funds at ₹169 apiece, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE’s website.

Among the anchor investors include Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte, Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd, Societe Generale, SBI General Insurance Company, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), HDFC MF, and WhiteOak MF.

Utility of funds

Proceeds from the fresh issue component will be used for payment of debt and for the purchase of equipment and civil work required for expansion in the capacity of automotive oil at the Silvassa plant. In addition, the funds will be utilised for expansion in capacity of petroleum jelly and accompanying cosmetic product division at the company’s Taloja plant as well as expansion in capacity of white oils by installing blending tanks at the plant and funding working capital requirements.

Gandhar Oil Refinery is a leading manufacturer of white oils with a growing focus on the consumer and healthcare end industries. It offers over 440 products primarily across the personal care, healthcare and performance oils (PHPO), lubricants and process and insulating oils (PIO) divisions under its Divyol brand

Nuvama Wealth Management and ICICI Securities are the book-running lead managers to the IPO.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit