Today is the last day for public investors to subscribe to PKH Ventures IPO. The ₹379-crore initial public offerings of construction company, PKH Ventures, received a lukewarm response from investors on Day 2 of the issue opening as only 30 per cent of it was subscribed overall on the second day of the issue on Monday. The price band for the shares has been fixed at ₹140-148.

The IPO received bids for 77,77,400 shares against 2,56,32,000 shares on offer.

The category for non-institutional investors received 63 per cent subscription while Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) quota got subscribed 45 per cent and that of Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 11 per cent.

Also read: IPO Screener: PKH Ventures issue subscribed 6% on Day 1

The issue comprises a fresh issue of ₹270.22 crore an offer for sale and a fresh issue of shares.

The funds raised will be used to invest in subsidiaries, long-term working capital needs, and pursuing inorganic growth through and towards general corporate purposes. The company is in the business of construction and development, hospitality and management services.

The company is in the business of construction and development, hospitality and management services.