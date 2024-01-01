Jubilant Ingrevia Limited’s shares were up by 0.60 per cent after the company announced the commencement of operations at its new multipurpose agro-intermediate plant located in Bharuch, Gujarat. The plant is designed to produce value-added derivatives and meets the increasing global demand for agro intermediates.

Jubilant Ingrevia Limited aims to offer cost-competitive value-added products using captive raw materials. The company, operating from its facility in Bharuch, Gujarat, is dedicated to synthesising agro-intermediates, and the new plant will contribute to further expansion in the agrochemicals sector.

The shares were up by 0.60 per cent to ₹510.50 at 12.57 pm on the BSE.