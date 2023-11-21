KEC International Ltd.’s shares were up by 1.74 per cent after the company secured new orders worth Rs 1,005 crore across its businesses.

In the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) segment, the company secured orders for projects in India, West Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas, including 220 kV and 400 kV Overhead Transmission lines in West Asia, 110kV transmission lines in Europe, tower supply in West Asia, Africa, and the Americas, hardware and poles supply in Americas, and 220kV cabling works in India from a global steel producer.

In the cables segment, the company secured orders for the supply of various types of cables in India and overseas.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO of KEC International Ltd, said, “We are particularly enthused by the order in the Railways, which further consolidates our order book in the conventional Railways segment. With these orders, our YTD order intake stands at Rs 10,000 crore.”

The shares were up by 1.74 per cent at Rs 609.75 at 10 am on the BSE.