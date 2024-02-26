Multi Commodity Exchange and the Jakarta Futures Exchange, the largest commodity exchange in Indonesia, have entered into a memorandum of understanding to enhance collaboration in key areas, including knowledge sharing, research, education, training, awareness creation, and other market development initiatives.

PS Reddy, Managing Director, MCX, said the partnership will contribute to the advancement of both marketplaces through sharing of knowledge, best practices, education and facilitate market development in their respective regions.

Stephanus Paulus Lumintang, President Director, JFX, said it is a significant milestone in fostering cooperation and collaboration between both exchanges, ultimately opening up new opportunities for traders of both countries in the derivatives market.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit