KP Energy Limited’s shares were up by 4.34 per cent after the company received an order from Aditya Birla Renewable Energy Limited for the development of a 23.1MW wind-solar hybrid power project. This project consists of 23.1MW wind capacity and 11MW of solar power, contributing to India’s renewable energy initiatives.

The project’s scope includes the establishment of the Balance of Plant, which encompasses the infrastructure required for the efficient operation of the wind-solar hybrid power project. This will be integrated with the existing 140MW power evacuation facility at Fulsar PSS.

The specific components of the project involve the installation of 11 wind turbines, known as wind-operated electricity generators or windmills. These turbines are of the Suzlon make, with each having a rated capacity of 2100 kW and a hub height of 140 meters.

KP Energy Limited will be responsible for various aspects of the project, including Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Commissioning (EPCC). This entails tasks such as land acquisition, design, manufacturing, supply, construction, erection, testing, and commissioning for the balance of the plant.

The company will also handle securing the necessary approvals and permits for the project’s execution. The project is scheduled for completion in the financial year 2024-25.

The shares were up by 4.34 per cent to ₹596.50 at 1.30 pm on the BSE.

