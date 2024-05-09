Indian shares edged lower on Thursday, dragged by losses in construction major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) after a downbeat fiscal 2025 revenue growth outlook, while elevated volatility fuelled investor pessimism.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 fell 0.2 per cent to 22,264 while S&P BSE Sensex shed 0.2 per cent to 73,311 as of 9.23 am IST.

L&T, among top Nifty heavyweights, dropped as much as 5.6 per cent in early trade and was on track to be the top percentage loser on the benchmark after it forecast a subdued revenue growth outlook.

Meanwhile, India's volatility index rose 2.6 per cent to 17.51, setting the stage to gain for an eleventh straight session, as uncertainty around the results of national elections led to relentless foreign selling, keeping investors jittery.