Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Construction’s Buildings & Factories (B&F) business has received significant orders in India and Bangladesh, the company said in an exchange filing. The company classifies orders in the range of Rs 1,000-2,500 crore as significant.

The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association has entrusted L&T with the construction of a cricket stadium at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. To be designed and built on a turnkey basis, the stadium will accommodate 30,000 spectators. The site spans 30.67 acres and includes both finishes and allied MEP services.

It has also secured an order from the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority for the construction of Hi-Tech IT Parks across four locations in Bangladesh, backed by EXIM Bank financing. The project’s major components comprise seven-storey structural steel buildings at each location, totalling 1.2 million sq ft.

The project entails essential systems such as HVAC, Lifts, Electrical, Fire Fighting, Public Health Engineering, Networking & Security, and Building Management Systems.

However, its shares were down by 0.38 per cent at Rs 2,628 at 10.07 am on BSE.