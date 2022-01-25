Lux Industries slumps 20 per cent after SEBI bans 14 entities for insider trading

Lux Industries was locked in the 20 per cent lower circuit on Tuesday after market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), banned 14 entities for insider trading related to the company’s scrip, including its Executive Director Udit Todi.

Lux Industries closed at ₹2,808.45 on the BSE, down ₹701.90. The scrip was locked in the 20 per cent lower circuit after opening at ₹3,343.00, as against the previous close of ₹3,510.35.

SEBI, in an interim order on Monday, barred 14 entities under the SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015, for insider trading and ordered impounding the wrongful gains of ₹2.94 crore.

The company has denied the allegations.

‘No violation’

“We understand that this is an Ex Parte Interim Order which is passed pending investigation and the observations are prima facie. The company believes that there has been no violation and any infractions committed by the company in any manner. The company has initiated the process of seeking required clarification and explanation from the concerned person,” Lux Industries said in a media statement.

“The company takes all compliances issues seriously and have already started the process to examine and review the Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading and the terms of employment as advised by SEBI in the Order. The company also remains committed to assist and extend its support to SEBI in the matter,” it said.

Todi, in a letter to the company’s board members, denied the allegations brought against him.