Man Infraconstruction Ltd’s shares were up by 5.27 per cent after the company unveiled its project, ‘Aaradhya OnePark,’ featuring residences in Ghatkopar East, Mumbai. The group said it anticipates sales revenue of Rs 1,200 crore over the next four years.

The project, which has a carpet area of 4 lakh sq ft, has received all the necessary approvals, including the Intimation of Disapproval (IOD), Commencement Certificate (CC), Clearance from Aviation Authorities, and the Maha RERA registration certificate.

Commenting on the development, “We are delighted to have received all the approvals from the concerned authorities. Construction work at the site has commenced and will be executed as per the scheduled timelines. The launch of Aaradhya OnePark marks a significant milestone in our journey towards becoming the preferred luxury real estate developers in Mumbai.”

The shares were up by 5.27 per cent at Rs 238 at 1.41 pm on the BSE.