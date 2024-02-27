February 27, 2024 11:48

IVCA and EY launched the 2024 edition of their India Trend Book, which outlines the trends in the alternative investment spectrum in India.

Vivek Soni, Partner and Private Equity Leader, EY India, highlighted that startup investments slowed down from $18.5 billion to about $8 billion, and as a result, the entire pure-play PE space saw a decline of $10 billion and stood at $30 billion.

However, he emphasised that fundraising thrived: “From a fundraising point of view, it was a pretty good year. It was the second-best year ever in terms of the value of funds raised. When you look at the number of funds that saw closure, this was the highest ever. If you compare it to 2021, it’s a significant jump, more than double that. The real stars were the real assets class, where you had the infrastructure sector and the real estate sector clocking in $12 billion and $8 billion, respectively, marking their all-time highs. We expect that to continue in the foreseeable future, as the government.”

Commenting on the exit potential in India, he said, “The real star is the exit story and, within that the role, that the public markets have played in terms of delivering exits for private equity investors. At an overall level, it was the second-best year with almost $25 billions of exits, almost 36% growth from 2022.”

He foregrounded how capital market exits have played a leading role in India – “in 2023, we had the second-highest number of IPOs” – specifically open market exits: “This was the first-time open market exits took the highest position, with an almost 94% increase from the previous year.” As the market remains buoyant, more action is expected in this space.”

As the investment landscape matures, private equity (PE) managers in India are looking for novel strategies to unlock growth and create enduring value in the later stages of the investment life cycle. Rohan Suri, Managing Director, KKR, highlighted that the current market presents favourable opportunities. He highlighted three themes behind this: consumption upgradation, the establishment of globally competitive industries, and generational transitions.

He added “The biggest story in India, over the last 4–5 years, has really been the level of maturity and depth that capital markets in India have evolved into. It’s been a sea change.” He continued, “Quite a few exits that we’ve solely been exited on the Indian capital markets, and these are large quantums of capital that we have returned through tapping the capital markets in India, which frankly 10 years ago, wasn’t something that we would potentially even think of, let alone underwrite.”