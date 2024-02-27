Stock Market| Share Market Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 27 February 2024.
- February 27, 2024 16:09
Currency market news: Rupee slips 1 paisa to close at 82.89 against US dollar
The rupee closed almost flat at 82.89 (provisional) against the US dollar in a restricted trade on Tuesday amid withdrawal of foreign funds and increased month-end demand for the American currency.
According to forex analysts, the Indian currency resisted a sharp fall due to robust equity market sentiment and a weaker dollar even as investors kept an eye on domestic and global macroeconomic data to be released this week.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened firm at 82.87 against the dollar and touched a low of 82.90 in intra-day trade. The local unit finally settled at 82.89 (provisional) against the greenback, down by 1 paisa from the previous closing level.
- February 27, 2024 15:42
Stocks in news today: Gland Pharma Ltd
Phixen S.A.S, which carries on the business under the name Cenexi, a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of Gland Pharma Limited, has appointed Alain Kirchmeyer as its President. The stock closed ₹0.60 lower at ₹1,830 on NSE.
- February 27, 2024 15:41
Stock market live updates: Infosys has announced the launch of its Responsible AI Suite, a part of Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI.
Infosys stock closed at ₹1,664.50 on the NSE, up by 0.26%.
- February 27, 2024 15:38
Closing Bell: Stock markets rebound on gains in index heavyweights, firm global trends
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Tuesday following buying in index major Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors and Sun Pharma amid mostly firm global markets.
The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 305.09 points or 0.42 per cent to settle at 73,095.22. The index was hit by volatility in the first half of the session but gains in index heavyweights helped the barometer close in the green. During the day, the Sensex jumped 371.17 points or 0.50 per cent to a high of 73,161.30.
The Nifty ended 76.30 points or 0.34 per cent up at 22,198.35.
Among the Sensex firms, Tata Motors, Tata Consultancy Services, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, JSW Steel and Tata Steel were the major gainers.
On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank and NTPC were among the laggards.
- February 27, 2024 15:13
Stock Market Live Today: Major gainers and losers on the NSE at 3 pm
Major gainers:
Tata Motors (2.93%)
TCS (2.83%)
Power Grid (1.75%)
Sun Pharma (1.71%)
IndusInd (1.60%)
Major losers:
Hero Motocorp (-1.44%)
Bajaj Finance (-1.39%)
SBI (-1.14%)
Divi’s Lab (-1.06%)
UPL (-0.95%)
- February 27, 2024 15:11
Stock Market Live Today: Cybele Industries establishes Cybele Electra Pvt Ltd; stock surges 4.39%
Cybele Industries has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in India named Cybele Electra Pvt Ltd.
Stock rose by 4.39% on the BSE, trading at ₹39.
- February 27, 2024 15:09
Stock Market Live Today: Marico Ltd announces ₹6.50 interim dividend, stock at ₹523.90
Marico Ltd has declared second interim equity dividend for the financial year 2023-24 of ₹6.50 per equity share of ₹1 each. The record date for reckoning the list of shareholders who shall be entitled to receive the said interim dividend shall be Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The dividend will be paid to such shareholders on or before Thursday, March 28, 2024.
The stock trades at ₹523.90 on the NSE, down by 0.33%.
- February 27, 2024 15:08
Stock Market Live Today | BSE: 1,506 stocks advance, 2,296 decline; 3,909 traded
At 3 pm on February 27, 2024, the BSE saw 1,506 stocks rise while 2,296 declined; 107 remained unchanged. A total of 3,909 stocks were traded. 319 stocks hit a 52-week high, with 19 reaching a 52-week low.
- February 27, 2024 14:53
Stock Market Live Today: Garnet International reduces stake in SCPL; stock declines 2.02%
Garnet International informed that pursuant to the allotment of equity shares under preferential issue by Sukartik Clothing Pvt. Ltd. (SCPL), its stake in the subsidiary has reduced to 47.31%. Accordingly, SCPL is ceased to be a subsidiary and becomes an associate company of GIL.
Garnet International stock declined by 2.02% on the BSE, trading at ₹58.70.
- February 27, 2024 14:53
Stock Market Live Today: Time Securities acquires Time Technoplast shares; stock edges up
Time Securities Services Private Limited, one of the promoters of Time Technoplast Limited, has purchased 1,21,500 Equity shares of the company at an average price of ₹220.05 per share from open market for a total consideration of ₹2.67 crore.
Time Technoplast stock inched up by 0.80% on the NSE, trading at ₹219.50.
- February 27, 2024 14:50
Stock Market Live Today: Bharti Airtel launches 3 new stores; Stock rises by 1.04%
Bharti Airtel has launched three new stores in the city of Agra that have come up in Sikandra, Bindu Katra and Shamshabad Road.
Bharti Airtel stock traded at ₹1,121.60 on the NSE, higher by 1.04%.
- February 27, 2024 14:32
Stock Market Live Today: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services issues ₹400 crore debentures
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services to issue ₹400 crore debentures. Stock at ₹289.55, down 0.41% on NSE.
- February 27, 2024 14:12
Stock Market Live Today: ITCONS E-Solutions lands Wipro contract; Stock prices fluctuate
ITCONS E-Solutions secures Wipro contract for 28 staff, worth ₹1 crore+. ITCONS stock at ₹73.18, down 0.20%; Wipro at ₹529.25, down 0.68%.
- February 27, 2024 14:11
Stock Market Live Today: Mercury EV-Tech joins UK and Israel firms for new venture
Mercury EV-Tech Limited partners with Hydrogen Horizons Ltd (UK) and Hydrogen Horizons Israel Ltd to establish a new entity.
- February 27, 2024 14:07
Stock Market Live Today: Crompton Greaves launches Surebreeze Stardrif; Stock rises modestly
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has introduced the Surebreeze Stardrif product, featuring a 1200 MM Sweep Size, within the sub-economy induction category. The stock saw a modest increase of 0.76% on the NSE, with trading price at ₹290.25.
- February 27, 2024 13:49
Stock market updates today: Sensex, Nifty edge up
Benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, made further gains in the afternoon session on Tuesday. At 1:40 pm, Sensex was up up 295 points or 0.4 per cent at 73,085. Nifty moved up 61 points or 0.28 per cent to 22,183. The top gainers on the Sensex were TCS, Tata Motors, Power Grid, JSW Steel and Bharti Airtel. The laggards were SBI, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and NTPC.
While 1,708 stocks advanced on the Sensex, 2,045 stocks declined on the 30-share index.
- February 27, 2024 13:31
Stock market updates today: Angel One selected associate partner for IPL for 5 years, stock declines on NSE
Angel One has been selected as an associate partner for the Indian Premier League (IPL) by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a period of 5 years from 2024 to 2028. The contractual documentation for this association will be completed in the next few days.
Angel One stock declined by 1.32% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,933.80.
- February 27, 2024 13:23
Stock market updates today: Zydus Lifesciences buy-back offer to open on February 29, stock up on NSE
Zydus Lifesciences said its offer to buy back 59.7 lakh shares at ₹1,005 apiece, aggregating to ₹600 crore, will open on February 29. Stock trades at ₹947.25 on the NSE, up by 0.50%.
- February 27, 2024 13:18
Stock market updates today: DCM Shriram to pay ₹4 per equity share interim
DCM Shriram Ltd has declared interim dividend of ₹4 per equity share. Its shares were trading at ₹971 on the NSE, down by 0.59%.
- February 27, 2024 13:16
Stock market live updates: Jtket India has evaluated and approved capacity expansion for MS-Gear Line. Shares rise 3.07% on the NSE, trading at ₹152.85.
- February 27, 2024 13:14
Stock market updates today: Major stocks that hit a 52-week high on the NSE:
Railtel Corporation Of India (12.04%)
Dhruv Consultancy Services (7.69%)
Intellect Design Arena (7.52%)
Paisalo Digital (7.40%)
RITES (5.81%)
- February 27, 2024 13:10
Stock market updates today: Seize the Moment. FM Sitharaman Urges India Inc to Propel Viksit Bharat
Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday called upon India Inc to press the accelerator in seizing the opportunities thrown up by the Government’s capex-led growth strategy and help the country realise its goal of Viksit Bharat (developed nation status) by 2047. Read more
- February 27, 2024 13:08
Stock market updates today: IOCL scraps first green hydrogen tender as industry body moves Delhi High Court
Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) has cancelled its first tender for manufacturing green hydrogen after an industry association dragged the state-run company to the Delhi High Court alleging conflict of interest. Read more
- February 27, 2024 12:47
Stock market updates today: Marico nutrition brand augments partnership with Delhivery
Marico’s majority-owned nutrition brand in the D2C segment, Plix has augmented its partnership with Delhivery, the logistics service provider. Plix has an existing collaboration with Delhivery for domestic express parcel shipping in India and has now extended an exclusive partnership for cross-border shipping as well.
Delhivery stock surged 3.69% on the NSE, trading at ₹475.40.
- February 27, 2024 12:44
Strock market updates today: Choice Equity Broking uncovers fraudulant website, stock declines on NSE
Choice Equity Broking Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Choice International Ltd, has recently uncovered a fraudulent website created under the name of Choice with a malicious intention of deceiving retail investors. “The impostor using the brand name of Choice, has misrepresented the organisation’s identity,” the company said in its statement.
Choice International stock declined by 1.25% on the NSE, trading at ₹281.55.
- February 27, 2024 12:41
Stock market updates today: Crompton Greaves bags ₹22-crore order for supply, installation of 469 Solar Water Pumping Systems in Haryana, stock up 1.75% on NSE
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd has bagged a ₹22-crore order for supply, installation, and commissioning of 469 Solar Water Pumping Systems (SWPS) with PV Modules under the PM-KUSUM Scheme in Haryana.
Stock rose by 1.75% on the NSE, trading at ₹293.10.
- February 27, 2024 12:36
Stock market updates today: Oil India roadshow in Abu Dhabi on February 28, stock trades up on NSE
Oil India Ltd has announced its global partner roadshow: “Confluence: Where Energy and Opportunity Converge,” scheduled to take place on February 28, 2024, in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
Stock trades at ₹575.10 on the NSE, up by 0.89%.
- February 27, 2024 12:25
Stock market updates today: Sensex, Nifty weakly positive at mid-session
Benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, were trading in the green at mid-session on Tuesday. At 12:01 pm, Sensex was at 72,853, up 64 points or 0.09 per cent. Nifty was trading at 22,141, up 18 points or 0.09 per cent.
While 1,766 stocks advanced on the Sensex, 1,896 declined, and 134 were unchanged.
The top gainers on the index were TCS, HCL Tech, Power Grid, Titan and Tata Motors. The laggards were SBI, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, NTPC and M&M.
- February 27, 2024 12:23
Stock market updates today: Bank Nifty prediction today — Feb 27, 2024: Signs of further fall; go short
Bank Nifty opened today’s session lower at 46,480 versus yesterday’s close of 46,577. The index declined further and is hovering around 46,400, down 0.4 per cent at the end of the first hour of today’s trade. Read more
- February 27, 2024 12:22
Stock market updates today: Nifty prediction today — February 27, 2024: Go short on break below support
Nifty 50 is trading flat. The index is currently at 22,120. The advance-decline ratio is at 22:28. The bias is currently negative. Read more
- February 27, 2024 12:18
Stock market updates today: Goldiam International gets new export orders worth ₹50 crore for manufacture of lab-grown diamond studded gold jewellery
Goldiam International Ltd has received additional new export orders worth ₹50 crore for manufacturing of lab-grown diamond studded gold jewellery.
Goldiam International stock rose 1.77% on the NSE, trading at ₹195.65.
- February 27, 2024 12:16
Stock market updates today: Paisalo Digital receives sanction and disbursement of ₹200 crore from IREDA for lending to e-mobility sector
Paisalo Digital Ltd has received sanction and disbursement of ₹200 crore from Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd for onward lending to the E-Mobility sector.
Paisalo Digital stock surged 3.54% on the NSE, trading at ₹165.10, meanwhile, IREDA stock traded at ₹159.05, higher by 4.98%.
- February 27, 2024 12:12
Stock market updates today: Major gainers and losers on the NSE at 3 pm
Major gainers: HDFC Life (2.20%), TCS (1.85%), Power Grid (1.22%), HCL Tech (1.14%), SBI Life (0.97%)
Major losers: UPL(-1.27%), Hero Motocorp (-1.24%), Adani ports (-1.05%), ONGC (-0.94%), Bajaj Finance (-0.83%)
- February 27, 2024 12:11
Stock market updates today: BSE snapshot at mid-session
While 1,766 stocks advanced on the BSE at 12 noon on Tuesday, 1,896 stocks declined, and 134 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,796. While 288 stocks recorded a 52-week high, 15 hit a 52-week low.
- February 27, 2024 11:59
Stock market updates today: Top gainers among Nifty auto stocks
Nifty Auto trades at 20,673.05, up by 0.15%.
Top gainers among Nifty auto stocks include:
Sona BLW (3.64%)
Tata Motors (0.94%)
Bharat Forge (0.46%)
Bosch (0.45%)
- February 27, 2024 11:58
Stock market updates today: BCL Industries allots 26.7 lakh securities on preferential basis
BCL Industries Ltd has informed exchanges regarding the allotment of 26,70,000 securities pursuant to preferential issue at its meeting held on February 26, 2024.
The stock rose 3.35% on the NSE, trading at ₹80.15.
- February 27, 2024 11:55
Stock market updates today: Mahanagar Gas enters shareholders’ agreement with 3EV Ind to acquire 30.97% shareholding
Mahanagar Gas Ltd has entered into a shareholders’ agreement with 3EV Industries Private Ltd (3ev) to acquire 30.97% shareholding. The Mahanagar Gas stock traded at ₹1,516.85 on the NSE, up by 0.70%.
- February 27, 2024 11:53
Stock market updates today: PVR Inox re-opens screen at Sangam Cinema, Mumbai, stock down on NSE
PVR Inox has informed about the re-opening of screen at Sangam Cinema, Mumbai, equipped with 2K projection, advanced Dolby 7.1 audio and Next-Gen 3D technology.
Stock trades at ₹1,397.30 on the NSE, down by 0.65%.
- February 27, 2024 11:51
Stock market updates today: TeamLease Digital appoints Neeti Sharma as its chief executive officer with effect from March 26, 2024
TeamLease Digital Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TeamLease Services Ltd, has appointed Neeti Sharma as its chief executive officer with effect from March 26, 2024.
TeamLease Services stock traded at ₹3,009.30 on the NSE, up by 0.07%.
- February 27, 2024 11:48
Stock market updates today: Startup investments slowed from $18.5 billion to $8 billion in CY23: IVCA-EY India Trend Book 2024
IVCA and EY launched the 2024 edition of their India Trend Book, which outlines the trends in the alternative investment spectrum in India.
Vivek Soni, Partner and Private Equity Leader, EY India, highlighted that startup investments slowed down from $18.5 billion to about $8 billion, and as a result, the entire pure-play PE space saw a decline of $10 billion and stood at $30 billion.
However, he emphasised that fundraising thrived: “From a fundraising point of view, it was a pretty good year. It was the second-best year ever in terms of the value of funds raised. When you look at the number of funds that saw closure, this was the highest ever. If you compare it to 2021, it’s a significant jump, more than double that. The real stars were the real assets class, where you had the infrastructure sector and the real estate sector clocking in $12 billion and $8 billion, respectively, marking their all-time highs. We expect that to continue in the foreseeable future, as the government.”
Commenting on the exit potential in India, he said, “The real star is the exit story and, within that the role, that the public markets have played in terms of delivering exits for private equity investors. At an overall level, it was the second-best year with almost $25 billions of exits, almost 36% growth from 2022.”
He foregrounded how capital market exits have played a leading role in India – “in 2023, we had the second-highest number of IPOs” – specifically open market exits: “This was the first-time open market exits took the highest position, with an almost 94% increase from the previous year.” As the market remains buoyant, more action is expected in this space.”
As the investment landscape matures, private equity (PE) managers in India are looking for novel strategies to unlock growth and create enduring value in the later stages of the investment life cycle. Rohan Suri, Managing Director, KKR, highlighted that the current market presents favourable opportunities. He highlighted three themes behind this: consumption upgradation, the establishment of globally competitive industries, and generational transitions.
He added “The biggest story in India, over the last 4–5 years, has really been the level of maturity and depth that capital markets in India have evolved into. It’s been a sea change.” He continued, “Quite a few exits that we’ve solely been exited on the Indian capital markets, and these are large quantums of capital that we have returned through tapping the capital markets in India, which frankly 10 years ago, wasn’t something that we would potentially even think of, let alone underwrite.”
- February 27, 2024 11:47
Stock market updates today: Happiest Minds Technologies announces vertical organisation structure comprising six new industry groups
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd has announced its new vertical organisation structure comprising six new industry groups (IG) – Industrial, Manufacturing and Energy & Utilities, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail, CPG and Logistics, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Hi-Tech and Media & Entertainment, and EdTech.
Happiest Minds stock traded at ₹833.85 on the NSE, down by 0.11%.
- February 27, 2024 11:45
Stock market updates today: PE/VC exit opportunities, touched $19.34 bn in CY23
In 2023, the alternate capital industry experienced a recalibration of investment strategies towards performance and sustainability, demonstrating the industry’s ability to navigate changing times effectively. Although PE-VC investments experienced a deliberate reduction, reaching $27.9 billion, investors were able to find a plethora of advantageous exit opportunities, demonstrated by capital outflow touching $19.34 billion, an increase from 2022. Now, expectations are high for 2024 to bring in renewed and robust inflows.
Through the IVCA Conclave 2024, IVCA seeks to empower the investment ecosystem to tap into India’s abundant dry powder reserves and embrace the diverse and abundant investment prospects on offer.
Commenting on the first day of the IVCA Conclave 2024, Rajat Tandon, President, IVCA, said, “For the past three decades, IVCA has committed itself to providing the entrepreneurial community with a platform to comprehensively assess and grasp the investment landscape of the nation. As demonstrated by today’s discussions, with India’s economy achieving stability and showcasing sustained, robust resilience, the prospects for India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem seem bright. IVCA’s central objective revolves around advancing India’s growth towards a $5 trillion economy, and the sessions offered strategic insights aimed at accelerating this journey.”
- February 27, 2024 11:43
Stock market updates today: Major gainers among Nifty realty stocks
Swan Energy (6.84%), Mahindra Lifespace (2.93%), Sobha (2.76%), Godrej Properties (1.73%), Oberoi Realty (1.52%)
- February 27, 2024 11:43
Stock market updates today: Meera Industries secures orders worth $204,800, stock up on BSE
Meera Industries has secured two orders worth $204,800 from Bonip Tekstil Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S and Siam Brothers Corporation Ltd.
Meera Industries stock rose 1.01% on the BSE, trading at ₹52.02.
- February 27, 2024 11:39
Stock market updates today: Reliance Industries clarification on media reports claiming ‘Disney and Reliance said to have signed binding merger pact’, stock declines on NSE
Reliance Industries has issued a clarification on media reports claiming “Disney and Reliance said to have signed binding merger pact”.
“We are unable to comment on media speculation and it would be inappropriate on our part to do so. The Company evaluates various opportunities on an ongoing basis. Further, there is no information which has not been announced to the stock exchanges,” it said in a regulatory filing.
Reliance Industries stock traded at ₹2,971 on the NSE, down by 0.12%.
- February 27, 2024 11:35
Stock Market Live Today: PVV Infra Ltd forms PVV Solar Power Private Ltd
On February 26, 2024, PVV Infra Ltd established a subsidiary named PVV Solar Power Private Limited.
- February 27, 2024 11:32
Stock Market Live Today: Intellect Commerce penalized; Intellect Design Arena stock rises
Intellect Design Arena announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Intellect Commerce Limited, has received an order from the Assistant Commissioner Division East-1, CGST, Gurugram, amounting to ₹29.2 lakh for the fiscal year 2017-18. This includes a penalty of ₹14.6 lakh primarily imposed due to the excess availment of input tax credit, stemming from a vendor remitting the amount to a different state. Additionally, Intellect Design Arena’s stock traded at ₹1,051 on the NSE, marking a 6.90% increase.
- February 27, 2024 11:12
Stock Market Live Today: Major losers on the BSE at 11 am
- JP Associates: -4.96%
- FDC: -3.48%
- VBL: -3.32%
- Voltamp: -3.29%
- Adani Energy: -3.18%
- February 27, 2024 11:11
Stock Market Live Today: Major gainers on the BSE at 11 am
- Railtel: +13.13%
- Jamna Auto: +7.97%
- SDBL: +7.14%
- BEML: +6.50%
- Intellect Design: +6.29%
- February 27, 2024 10:57
Stock market updates today: AVG Logistics secures 6-year contract for lease of Parcel Cargo Express Train (PCET) from the Indian Railways
AVG Logistics Ltd has secured a six-year long-term contract, valued at ₹105 crore, for lease of Parcel Cargo Express Train (PCET) from the Indian Railways. The special train that connects Korukkupet Goods Shed (Chennai) to New Guwahati Goods Shed (Guwahati) will complete four trips every month over the next six years totalling 313 trips during the contract tenure.
AVG Logistics stock trades at ₹622.40 on the NSE, down by 0.01%.
- February 27, 2024 10:54
Stock market updates today: TCS stock trades at ₹4,076.55 on the NSE, higher by 1.89%.
- February 27, 2024 10:33
Stock market updates today: MosChip Technologies appoints Lakshmi Simhadri as Vice-President – Head, Semicon Business Unit, shared edge down
MosChip Technologies Ltd has appointed Lakshmi Simhadri as Vice President – Head, Semicon Business Unit, w.e.f. February 27, 2024. Shares trade at ₹96 on the BSE, down by 0.67%.
- February 27, 2024 10:17
Stock market updates today: Akzo Nobel India receives order from Tamil Nadu GST Department, stock declines on NSE
Akzo Nobel India is in receipt of an order from the Tamil Nadu GST Department.
“As part of the GST Appeal proceedings, an Order u/s 73 of CGST ACT, 2017 has been received from the Commissioner- (Appeals-1), Chennai, Tamil Nadu GST Department mentioning the disallowance of transitional ITC for FY 2017-18 aggregating to ₹1,75,699 (Tax – Nil, Interest – to be quantified and Penalty – ₹1,75,699),” company has stated in a regulatory filing.
Akzo Nobel India stock fell 2.38% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,618.90.
- February 27, 2024 10:13
Stock market updates today: Vodafone Idea stock declines on NSE ahead of board meeting today to consider raising of funds
Vodafone Idea stock declined by 1.48% on the NSE, trading at ₹16.60 ahead of the company’s board meeting today to consider raising of funds.
- February 27, 2024 10:11
Stock market updates today: HFCL stock hits 52-week high at ₹117.70
HFCL stock hit a 52-week high today at ₹117.70. Currently trades at ₹116.40, higher by 1.13%. The company had secured orders worth ₹40.36 crore for supply of optical fibre cables.
- February 27, 2024 10:09
Stock market updates today: Route Mobile ties up with Billeasy E Solutions for sale of Maha Metro Pune e-tickets, stock inches up on NSE
Route Mobile Ltd has partnered with Billeasy E Solutions Pvt Ltd. Through this strategic partnership, users can purchase Maha Metro Pune e-tickets directly via RCS Messages on Android phones. To use this service, users will have to scan a QR code and chat with the official RCS account of Maha Metro Pune.
The Route Mobile stock inched up by 0.81% on the NSE to trade at 1,610.
- February 27, 2024 09:58
Stock market updates today: RBI approves re-appointment of Ajay Kanwal as Managing Director & CEO of Jana Small Finance Bank
The Reserve Bank of India has approved re-appointment of Ajay Kanwal as Managing Director & CEO of Jana Small Finance Bank for further period of 3 years with effect from March 21, 2024.
- February 27, 2024 09:57
Stock market updates today: Lemon Tree Hotels stock rises after it inks licence agreement for resort in Rajasthan and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels, Vijayawada
The Lemon Tree Hotels stock rose by 1.13% on the NSE, trading at ₹142.70 after the company signed a licence agreement for Lemon Tree Resort in Sankhwas Garh, Rajasthan and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels, Vijayawada.
- February 27, 2024 09:54
Stock market updates today: EaseMyTrip.com announces Leap Year Travel Sale
EaseMyTrip.com has announced the Leap Year Travel Sale, offering discounts on travel bookings.
Customers can expect discounts on
flights - Up to 25% offer
Hotels - Up to 50%
Buses - Up to 15%
Cabs - Up to 12%
and holiday packages starting at ₹11,299
Easy Trip Planners stock surged 6.74% on the NSE, trading at ₹51.50.
- February 27, 2024 09:46
Stock market updates today: Hind Rectifiers stock rallies 10 per cent on NSE after it receives contract from Indian Railways
Hind Rectifiers stock rallied 10 per cent to trade at ₹618.25 on the NSE following the receipt of contract from Indian Railways, worth over ₹200 crore.
- February 27, 2024 09:39
Stock market updates today: Major gainers and losers on the NSE at 9.30 am:
Major gainers: TCS (1.48%), Cipla (1.12%), Grasim (1.04%), Eicher Motors (0.93%), Ultratech Cement (0.78%)
Major losers: ONGC (-0.91%), Axis Bank (-0.88%), UPL (-0.46%), Bajaj Finance (-0.45%), M&M (-0.42%)
- February 27, 2024 09:38
Stock market updates today: Wipro and Nokia launch joint 5G private wireless solution, Wipro stock inches up on NSE
Wipro and Nokia launch joint 5G private wireless solution to speed up enterprise digital transformation. Wipro stock inched up by 0.62% on the NSE to trade at ₹536.20.
- February 27, 2024 09:38
Stock market updates today: JSW Neo Energy receives Letter of Award for ISTS-connected solar capacity of 700 MW from SJVN Ltd
JSW Neo Energy Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Energy Ltd, has received Letter of Award for ISTS-connected solar capacity of 700 MW from SJVN Ltd, against tariff-based competitive bid invited for setting up of 1,500 MW ISTS-connected solar power projects. JSW Energy trades at ₹525.55 on the NSE, up by 0.35%.
- February 27, 2024 09:26
Stock market updates today: L&T Technology Services Ltd recognised as Supplier of the Year 2023-24 by Collins Aerospace Global Engineering & Technology Center (GETC)
- February 27, 2024 09:25
Stock market updates today: Crude oil futures trade a tad lower
Crude oil futures traded marginally lower on Tuesday morning despite the US President expressing hopes for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas. At 9.12 am on Tuesday, May Brent oil futures were at $81.64, down by 0.04 per cent; and April crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $77.56, down by 0.03 per cent. March crude oil futures were trading at ₹6440 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the initial trading hour of Tuesday morning against the previous close of ₹6466, down by 0.40 per cent; and April futures were trading at ₹6433 as against the previous close of ₹6464, down by 0.48 per cent. Read more
- February 27, 2024 09:24
Stock market updates today: Corporate actions
Andhra Cement promoter Sagar Cements will be selling 46,08,607 equity shares, or a 5 percent equity stake, in Andhra Cement through an offer-for-sale (OFS) on February 27–28.
Canara Bank has approved Sub-division/ split of every one equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each, into 5 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2 /- each, subject to approval of the Reserve Bank of India.
Sprayking Agro Equipment has approved Sub-division/ split of every one equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each, into 5 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2 /- each, subject to regulatory/statutory approvals.
Grauer and Weil has approved the issue and allotment of Bonus Shares in the proportion of 1:1 [One new equity share for every One existing equity share held.
Dividend
27-Feb-24
NMDC: Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.75
28-Feb-24
SOUTHWEST: Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.25
29-Feb-24
BTML: Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.50
JWL: Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.30
BIRLAPREC: Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.05
06-Mar-24
DCMSHRIRAM: Interim Dividend
MARICO: Interim Dividend
IPO
Platinum Industries: Open: 27-Feb-24; Close: 29-Feb-24
Exicom Tele-Systems: Open: 27-Feb-24; Close: 29-Feb-24
Bharat Highways InvIT: Open: 28-Feb-24; Close: 01-Mar-24
Buyback
Bajaj Auto: Ex-Date: 29-Feb-24
Garware Technical Fibres: Ex-Date: 12-Mar-24
Orbit Exports: Open: 20-Feb-24; Close: 26-Feb-24
Bonus
DRC Systems India: Bonus Issue 2:1; Ex-Date: 27-Feb-24
Fiem Industries: Bonus Issue 1:1; Ex-Date: 28-Feb-24
Gujarat Ambuja Exports: Bonus Issue 1:1; Ex-Date: 08-Mar-24
Paisalo Digital: Bonus Issue 1:1; Ex-Date: 20-Mar-24
Stock Split
Tiger Logistics: Stock Split From Rs. 10/- to Rs. 1/-; Ex-Date: 04-Mar-24
Manorama Industries: Stock Split From Rs. 10/- to Rs. 2/-; Ex-Date: 08-Mar-24
Right Issue
South Indian Bank: Ex-Date: 27-Feb-24
Affordable Robotic: Open: 26-Feb-24; Close: 07-Mar-24
South Indian Bank: Open: 06-Mar-24; Close: 20-Mar-24
Open Offer
Glenmark Life Sciences: Open: 15-Feb-24; Close: 29-Feb-24
- February 27, 2024 09:23
Stock market updates today: Kaveri Seed Company Ltd. - Buyback_Schedule
Route – Tender\u0009\u0009
Buyback Price: 725.00/-\u0009\u0009
Current Market Price: 657.20 /-
Market Cap: Rs 3,675 crores\u0009\u0009\u0009
Buyback Size: ₹325 Crs (Representing 8.01% and 4.01% ofthe aggregate of the total paid-up capital and free reserves)\u0009\u0009
Buyback Size: 44,82,758 shares (Representing 8.02 % of O/s. shares)\u0009
Retail Quota: 6,72,414 Shares\u0009
Entitlement:
General Category - 46 Equity Share for every 643 Equity Shares held on the Record Date
Retail Category - 116 Equity Share for every 459 Equity Shares held on the Record Date
Buyback Record Date: 23 Febrauary 2024
Tender Period:
Start Date - 29 February 2024
Close Date - 06 March 2024
Obligation Date - 13 March 2024
Settlement Date - 14 March 2024
- February 27, 2024 09:19
Stock market updates today: Andhra Cements Ltd Offer for Sale
Issue Period:- 27- February-24 to 28- February-24
For Non- Retail ( QIB +HNI ) open & close date – 27 February -24 (Today)
For Retail open & close date – 28- February-24
Floor Price: INR “90”
Closing Price on date of announcement: Rs.111.30\u0009
Current Market Price: 111.30
Base Issue size: 0.46 Crs Shares – 5.00% of O/S Capital
Green Shoe Issue size: Nil
Total Issue Size: 0.46 Crs equity shares (INR 41.48 Cr) – 5.00% of O/s Capital
Non-Retail Portion (QIB + HNI) - 90% of Offer Size - Bidding on 27- February-24 (Today)
Total Issue Size: 0.41 Crs shares (INR 37.33 Cr)
Retail Portion - 10% of Offer Size - Bidding on 28- February-24
Total Issue Size: 0.046 Crs equity shares (INR 4.15 Cr)
Note : Upto Rs 2 lacs bids are classified as Retail and above non retail ( QIB + HNI )
- February 27, 2024 09:16
Stock market updates today: Domestic markets set for muted start tracking Asian peers
Domestic markets are set for a muted start on Tuesday, tracking broader Asian peers ahead of key US economic data which could influence the interest rate trajectory in the world’s largest economy.
- February 27, 2024 09:07
Stock market updates today: IPO screener: Platinum Industries issue opens today
The ₹235.32-crore initial public offering of Platinum Industries opens today for public subscription. The IPO is priced in a band of ₹162-171 and the market lot is 87 shares. Read more
- February 27, 2024 08:52
Stock market updates today: Stocks that will see action today
TVS Motor Company has said its Singapore-based arm has increased stake in the Germany-based electric mobility products and components start-up Killwatt GmbH to 49 per cent with the acquisition of an additional 8,000 equity shares for 4 million euros (over ₹35 crore). Read more
- February 27, 2024 08:34
Stock market updates today: Trading tweets
Price band revised from 20% to 10%: SML Isuzu, Swelect Energy Systems, Salzer Electronics.
Ex/record Dividend: NMDC.
Ex/record right issue: The South Indian Bank
Ex/record bonus issue: DRC Systems India
Moved into short-term ASM framework: BF Utilities, Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals, SML Isuzu, and Sindhu Trade Links.
Moved out short-term ASM framework: The South Indian Bank.
- February 27, 2024 08:33
Stock market updates today: Indian ADR Check
· ICICI Bank -0.43%
· HDFC Bank -0.31%
· Infosys -0.60%
· Wipro -0.47%
· Dr Reddy’s Lab -0.62%
- February 27, 2024 08:32
Stock market update today: CASTROL (INDIA): Diversification to help achieve growth targets
(CSTRL IN, Mkt Cap USD2.4b, CMP INR199, TP INR230, 16% Upside, Buy)
Motilal Oswal Financial
Castrol India, a subsidiary of Castrol Ltd. UK (part of BP Group), is the 2nd largest manufacturer of automotive and industrial lubricants in India. It has a strong distribution network of over 105,000 retail outlets serviced through 420 distributors across India.
- February 27, 2024 08:30
Stock market updates today: JK Cement: Superior execution; growth plans to continue
(JKCE IN, Mkt Cap USD4.1b, CMP INR4396, TP INR5050, 15% Upside, Buy)
Motilal Oswal Financial
JK Cement (JKCE) has once again demonstrated superior execution capabilities after the commissioning of its new plant at Panna, Madhya Pradesh. The company achieved a capacity utilization of ~90% within one year of commissioning, which helped the company deliver higher-than- industry volume growth.
JKCE has further plans to expand the capacity at Panna. Along with the 3QFY24 results, the management announced a clinker capacity expansion (10,000tpd or 3mtpa) at Panna and associated grinding units in the Central region and Bihar (cumulative capacity: 6mtpa). We believe that JKCE has the potential to reach 50mtpa+ capacity in the long run, as it follows a disciplined expansion approach
- February 27, 2024 08:26
Stock market updates today: Citi maintains buy call on Indus Towers. Says company will be able to recover nearly half of its outstanding dues from Vi over the next 2 years.
- February 27, 2024 08:26
Stock market updates today: Silver down at $22.54
Silver fell as traders adjusted their positions for the Fed’s rate cuts, while escalating Middle East tensions fueled some safe-haven flows. The FOMC minutes revealed that the Fed is not in a rush to lower interest rates. Initially expecting a reduction in March, traders now see a 53% chance of a 25bps drop in June. Markets are presently pricing in approximately 80 basis points of rate reduction for 2024, with a 62% possibility of the first quarter-point cut occurring in June, according to LSEG’s interest rate probability software, IRPR. Investors were also concerned about the possibility of U.S. federal agencies being shut down if Congress does not agree on a borrowing extension by Friday.
Markets now await data on U.S. durable goods orders due later in the day and the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index on Thursday.
- February 27, 2024 08:25
Stock market updates today: Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences | Injecting growth with profitability
JM Financial
Initiating Coverage - Amey Chalke BUY INR 2,950
We believe KIMS provides an ideal opportunity to invest in a distinctive multi-specialty hospital chain - 1) Employs a unique approach of a capex light business model in a hospital space with doctors/investor participation, 2) Cost-efficient way of running a hospital, resulting in higher margins, 3) Balanced mix of core and new market expansion, 4) Successful track record of turning around acquisitions and 5) Large scope to improve therapy mix/ARPOB with expansion in oncology, and mother & child. KIMS will be one of the fastest growing listed companies with 21%/22%/23% Revenue/EBITDA/PAT over FY24-26E, where we model 16% bed expansion and 8% ARPOB growth over the same period. However, with some of the multi-specialty hospitals trading at 25-30x EV/EBITDA on FY26E, KIMS is available at ~19x FY26 EBITDA, with a wide valuation gap of 25-34%. With improving exposure to high ARPOB specialties and metros like Mumbai and Bengaluru, we believe this gap will reduce in the coming years. Thus, we value KIMS at 25x EV/EBITDA and initiate coverage with a BUY rating and target price of INR 2,950 that implies 31% upside
- February 27, 2024 08:24
Srock market updates today: Jefferies downgrades DixonTech and Whirlpool to underperform call. Says durables a hypercompetitive market, with high price elasticity
- February 27, 2024 08:23
Stock market updates today: Gold firm at $2034
Gold prices remained stable as investors awaited a major U.S. inflation figure due later this week, which could provide more insight on when the Federal Reserve may begin decreasing interest rates. Data showed that sales of new single-family houses in the United States increased less than predicted in January, but the Dallas Federal Reserve’s monthly industrial activity index surged. Recent comments from Fed policymakers suggested that the US central bank was not in a hurry to decrease interest rates, essentially confirming wagers against any rate cuts before June.
Markets now await data on U.S. durable goods orders due later in the day and the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index on Thursday.
- February 27, 2024 08:16
Stock market update today: CELLO IN, Mkt Cap USD2.2b, CMP INR839, TP INR1100, 31% Upside, Buy
Motilal Oswal Financial
Cello World Limited (Cello) is a household brand with presence across categories, such as consumer houseware (FY23 contribution: 66%); writing instruments & stationery (16%); and moulded furniture & allied products (18%). The company has over six decades of experience in scaling up new businesses and carving out leaders among them.
- Cello has a strong pan-India brand recall supported by its diverse product portfolio (~15,841 SKUs) and deep distribution network (3,300+ distributors and 1,26,000+ retailers), which help it expand its existing product categories and scale up new product categories quickly (launched Glassware in 2017, and Writing Instruments in 2019).
- Cello’s expansion of its SKUs is facilitated by its robust manufacturing capability (~79% in-house manufacturing), with 13 plants spread across five locations. In response to the growing demand and to minimize reliance on glassware imports, Cello is building a new glassware plant of 20,000MTPA at Falna, Rajasthan. Further, the company is expanding its opalware capacity by 10,000MTPA at Daman, thereby enhancing the company’s self-sufficiency in production.
- Cello, with a presence across diverse product categories, benefits from the growing total addressable market (TAM) of each of its category. The overall TAM of Cello is expected to record a 13% CAGR over FY23-27 (to INR1,229b by FY27 from INR743b in FY23). Of this, the opalware and glassware segments (under consumer houseware) are likely to report the highest CAGR of 18% and 15%, respectively.
- We estimate CELLO to grow faster than the industry. The company is expected to post a robust revenue/EBITDA/Adj. PAT CAGR of 18%/23%/25% over FY23-FY26. This will be driven by the expansion of both SKUs and distribution reach, coupled with strong growth in the glassware segment post-commissioning of the new plant in Rajasthan. Cello is currently trading at 35x FY26E P/E with an RoE/RoCE of 32%/39% in FY26E. We initiate coverage on the stock with a BUY rating and a TP of INR1,100 (premised on 45x FY26E P/E).
- Key downside risks: a) volatility in key raw material prices; b) dependence on third-party manufacturers; and c) intensified competition.
- February 27, 2024 08:14
Stock market updates today: Specialty Chemicals Q3 review – demand recovery still some time away
Emkay Global
Q3 has largely been a subdued quarter owing to demand slowdown in chemicals due to: a) destocking of channel inventory build-up and rescheduling of orders at the customers’ end, b) pricing pressure across chemicals on Chinese dumping, and c) cyclical slowdown in discretionary spends in certain geographies (like Europe and China). Bulk chemical players having a relatively diversified end-user market have started seeing some recovery; however, non-discretionary spends like agro and pharma still remain weak and broad-based recovery is expected from H1CY25. We have a BUY rating on Aarti; an ADD on SRF, Deepak Nitrite, and Anupam; a REDUCE on NFIL; and SELL on GFL
- February 27, 2024 08:11
Stock market updates today: PSBs’ m-cap soared 221% in three years, says Motilal Oswal study
The aggregate market cap of public sector banks (PSBs) has soared 221 per cent from ₹5.3-lakh crore in March 2021 to ₹17-lakh crore in February 2024, according to a Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) report. However, the market-cap of private sector banks over the same period grew just 43 per cent to ₹30.4 lakh crore in February 2024 (despite HDFC-HDFC Bank merger). Read more
- February 27, 2024 08:05
Stock market updates today: NCLT to hear Byju’s investors’ ‘oppression and mismanagement’ suit on Tuesday
The Bengaluru bench of NCLT is set to hear the petition filed by four investors of Byju’s on the oppression and mismanagement suit against the management of the company on Tuesday. Read more
- February 27, 2024 08:03
Stock market updates today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 27-FEB-2024
• ABFRL
• BALRAMCHIN
• CANBANK
• SAIL
• ZEEL
- February 27, 2024 08:03
Stock market updates today: Minerva Ventures fund bought 90 lakh shares or 0.5 per cent stake in Easy Trip Planners at Rs 48.75 per share
- February 27, 2024 08:01
Stock market updates today: Annapurna Swadisht Ltd. AJAY SHIV NARAYAN UPADHYAYA bought 200,000 @ ₹ 375.72
- February 27, 2024 07:55
Stock market updates today: Govt concludes G-Sec borrowing for current fiscal
The government will not borrow through Treasury Bills “for the sake of borrowing” during the remaining period of current fiscal, a senior Finance Ministry official said on Monday. The government has completed G-Sec borrowing for the current fiscal and it expects dividend from Reserve Bank of India in FY25, similar to FY24. Read more
- February 27, 2024 07:51
Stock market updates today: Important events
Cipla: Company gets approval to introduce zemdri injection in India.
Lemon Tree: Company signed license agreement for lemon tree resort in Sankhwas Garh, Rajasthan
Zuari Agro: Company executed sale deed for sale of land in goa for Rs 80 crore
Crompton Greaves: HDFC Mutual Funds Stake increases to 7.11% in the company.
HFCL: Company bags purchase orders worth ₹40.36 cr for supply of optical fiber cables
Alankit: Company entered into a project with school education department of uttarakhand with value Rs 23.7 crore.
Tanla platforms: Company announced the launch of its new product trubloq .ai.
Powermech: Gets order worth Rs 396.3 crore South East Central Railway for execution of civil construction, electrical works
PNC Infra: Company gets Letter of…
- February 27, 2024 07:44
Stock market updates today: NMDC: Ex date today for the eligibility of dividend Rs 5.75/Sh (Neutral)
- February 27, 2024 07:43
Stock market updates today: BGR Energy Systems promoter entity Sasikala Raghupathy sold 55.87 lakh shares or 7.74% stake
- February 27, 2024 07:42
Stock market updates today: Ford likely to drive back to India with EV, hybrid focus
Global auto major Ford Motor is working on a comeback to the Indian market with a focus on hybrid and electric vehicles. The company may use its manufacturing facility in Chennai for producing these cars, according to sources. Read more
- February 27, 2024 07:41
Stock market updates today: BoB cuts floating interest rate on car loans by 65 bps
Bank of Baroda (BoB) has cut floating interest rates on car loan by 65 basis points for a limited period up to March-end 2024. With this car loan interest rates now start at 8.75 per cent against 9.40 per cent earlier. Read more
- February 27, 2024 07:40
Stock market updates today: WTO MC13: 123 countries want incorporation of investment pact into WTO
A joint ministerial declaration finalising the China-led Investment Facilitation for Development (IFD) Agreement was issued by Trade Ministers from 123 WTO member countries, late on Sunday. They submitted that the declaration should be brought formally into the multilateral organisation’s fold as a `plurilateral agreement’ at the on-going 13th WTO Ministerial Conference (MC13) in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Read more
- February 27, 2024 07:38
Stock market updates today: Paytm Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma steps down from Paytm Payments Bank board
Paytm Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, nominee of One97 Communications Ltd (OCL) in Paytm Payments Bank, has resigned from Paytm Payments Bank board as its part-time non-executive chairman and board member. Simultaneously, the crisis-ridden Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) has reconstituted its Board opting for a structure with only independent and executive directors. Read more
- February 27, 2024 07:34
Stock market updates today: MCX, Jakarta Futures Exchange sign pact
Multi Commodity Exchange and the Jakarta Futures Exchange, the largest commodity exchange in Indonesia, have entered into a memorandum of understanding to enhance collaboration in key areas, including knowledge sharing, research, education, training, awareness creation, and other market development initiatives. Read more
- February 27, 2024 07:32
Stock market updates today: Goyal steps up pressure on WTO to deliver on food security
Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal stepped up pressure on the WTO to deliver on the long-promised permanent solution on public stockholding (PSH) for food security at the on-going 13th WTO Ministerial Conference (MC13) in Abu Dhabi emphasising that the development agenda would remain incomplete without it as it was directly related to achieving Sustainable Development Goal of ‘zero hunger’ by 2030. Read more
- February 27, 2024 07:23
Stock market updates today: Recent Interview... As of Monday 26 February 2024
Aarti Ind: Rashesh Gogri, VC&MD
Expect At Least 50% Jump In EBITDA In FY25 Going Up To 1450 -1700Cr: Aarti Industries
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gu7403K_EWU
DCX Systems: Prem Kishan Gupta, Chairman & MD
Deep Dive Into Gateway Distriparks; In The Swotlight: DCX Systems
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Ia0d1at1X4
Easy Trip Plann: Prashant Pitti, Whole time Director
Will Issue Equity Worth ?100 Cr To Jeewani Group For Ayodhya Hotel: EaseMyTrip
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hlQdrS4Dunk
GPT Healthcare: Atul Tantia, Group CFO
GPT Healthcare IPO Subcribed 0.7x So Far...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x7Rp8CBXB8E
Jana Small Fin: Ajay Kanwal, MD
Focus On RoA, RoEs While Keeping NPAs In check: Ajay Kanwal Of Jana Small Finance Bank
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9w5pqkFXcsc
Jupiter Life: Ankit Thakker, CEO
Jupiter Life Line: Optimizing Capacity And Expansion Plans Revealed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jJYNzX1rMao
Kalyani Steels: RK Goyal, MD
Believe It Was The Right Opportunity To Set Up A Project In India: Kalyani Steels
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bieTEAjQHrc
Kirloskar Ferro: RV Gumaste, MD
Currently Facing Headwinds, Margin Under A Lot Of Pressure: Kirloskar Ferrous Industries
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F6oaeaUJHvw
KPIT: Kishore Patil, MD & CEO
See Huge Opportunity In ER&D Segment:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HDwhem0l3ZE
NHPC: Rajendra Prasad Goyal, CMD
NHPC’s Future: Solar Expansion, Capacity Doubling & Pump Storage Projects
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BC3Qna140lo
Events today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event
Results today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- February 27, 2024 07:19
Stock market updates today: Q3FY24 EARNING CALENDAR 28.02.2024 KSB LTD
- February 27, 2024 07:19
Stock market updates today: Q3FY24 EARNING CALENDAR 27.02.2024 CAPITAL SFB
- February 27, 2024 07:18
Stock market updates today: Economic Calendar - 27.02.2023
19.00 U.S Durable Goods Orders m/m (Expected: -4.7% versus Previous: 0.0%)
19.35 U.S FOMC Member Barr Speaks
20.30 U.S. CB Consumer Confidence (Expected: 114.8 versus Previous: 114.8)
- February 27, 2024 07:17
Stock market updates today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 27.02.2024
Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Realty)
American Tower Corporation (REIT) (Pre market) (Sector- Realty)
Bank Of Montreal (Pre market) (Sector- Financials)
Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (Pre market) (Sector- Financials)
AutoZone, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Automobiles)
Sempra (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
American Electric Power Company, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Constellation Energy Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
The J.M. Smucker Company (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Republic Services, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
Alcon Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Extra Space Storage Inc (Post market) (Sector- Realty)
Coupang, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- FMCG)
Devon Energy Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Splunk Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
eBay Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Axon Enterprise, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Defence)
First Solar, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
XP Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financials)
Ovintiv Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Realty)
Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financials)
Permian Resources Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Universal Health Services, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Monster Beverage Corporation (Tentative) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
- February 27, 2024 07:12
Stock market updates today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: 27th February 2024
- February 27, 2024 07:11
Stock market updates today: FM asks regulators to hold monthly meetings with fintechs, start-ups
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday suggested a monthly meeting between fintech entities, start-ups and regulators. The FM’s suggestion came during a meeting with the three entities in the wake of the Paytm controversy which, said sources, does not seem to have caused any major anxiety among either the fintechs or the the regulators. Read more
- February 27, 2024 07:06
Stock market updates today: CCI proposes reforms to “Confidentiality Ring” regime for efficient proceedings
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) proposes to change its “confidentiality Ring” regime that provides access to commercially sensitive and confidential information to authorised persons appointed by the parties during proceedings before the Commission. Read more
- February 27, 2024 06:56
Stock market updates: Stock to buy today: LIC Housing Finance (₹659.25): BUY
LIC Housing Finance has been in a strong uptrend. There was a short-lived correction earlier this month. The 2.7 per cent rise on Monday indicates that the correction is over and a new leg of upmove has begun. Read more
