Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has hiked the prices of its vehicles.

“An estimated weighted average of increase across models stands at around 0.45 per cent. This indicative figure is calculated using ex-showroom prices of models in Delhi and will come into effect from January 16, 2024,” the company said in its regulatory filing.

The stock rose by 1 per cent on the NSE, traded at ₹10,189 as of 1:57 pm on Tuesday.