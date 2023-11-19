The combined market valuation of seven of the top 10 valued firms climbed ₹1,50,679.28 crore last week, with IT majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys emerging as the biggest gainers, amid an overall optimistic trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 890.05 points or 1.37 per cent.

Reliance Industries, TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ITC and Bharti Airtel were the gainers while ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance faced erosion from their market valuation.

The valuation of TCS jumped ₹62,148.99 crore to ₹12,81,637.63 crore, emerging as the biggest gainer from the top 10 pack.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Infosys rallied ₹28,616.98 crore to ₹5,96,681.75 crore.

The mcap of Reliance Industries climbed ₹28,111.41 crore to ₹15,93,893.03 crore and that of HDFC Bank surged ₹11,136.61 crore to reach ₹11,42,215.81 crore.

The market valuation of Hindustan Unilever soared ₹10,032.75 crore to ₹5,94,317.36 crore and that of Bharti Airtel advanced ₹6,828.74 crore to ₹5,32,585.63 crore.

ITC added ₹3,803.8 crore taking its valuation to ₹5,47,808.43 crore.

However, the mcap of State Bank of India tumbled ₹14,502.5 crore to ₹5,02,589.52 crore and that of ICICI Bank fell by ₹11,308.97 crore to ₹6,46,254.41 crore.

The market valuation of Bajaj Finance diminished by ₹4,973.68 crore to ₹4,46,169.40 crore.

Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued company followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance.

