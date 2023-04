The board of directors of Muthoot Finance on Thursday approved payment of an interim dividend of ₹22 a share. Shareholders whose names appear as on close of business hours of April 18 would be entitled to receive the interim dividend, the company said. The payment will be made within 30 days from the date of declaration, it said.

Shares of Muthoot Finance jumped 3.1 per cent at ₹1,020.20 on the BSE.

During the last couple of financial years, the company had paid ₹20 a share as dividend.

