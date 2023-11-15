Newgen Software Technologies Ltd earned the title of ‘Strong Performer’ in The Forrester Wave: Digital Process Automation Software (DPA), Q4 2023. The independent research, led by Craig Le Clair, assessed Newgen against 15 other providers based on their current offerings, strategies, and market presence.

Virender Jeet, CEO of Newgen Software, said, “The company’s content deeply integrates with process and case management, particularly in areas such as contract management and onboarding. With content as a differentiator, Newgen excels in document automation with the ability to derive structured data from a variety of unstructured content sources. Reference customers indicated that they use Newgen for mission-critical applications across smaller distributed teams but want investments that better suited for citizen development and wide deployments. They say that the vendor offers well-priced direct resources to help with customisations and costs less than higher-end platforms.”

However, the shares were down by 0.50 per cent to ₹1,174 at 3.12 pm on the BSE.