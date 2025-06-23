Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited (ABLBL) made its stock market debut on Monday, listing at ₹172.84 on the National Stock Exchange and ₹167.75 on the Bombay Stock Exchange. However, the stock declined during trading and was trading at ₹160.00 by afternoon, down 7 points (4.19 per cent) from its opening price and 10.85 points (6.35 per cent) from its issue price. The listing completes the demerger of Aditya Birla Group’s fashion business into two independent entities.

The year-long demerger process carved out the western wear brands portfolio from the parent company to create ABLBL as a separate listed entity. The company trades under scrip code 544403 on BSE and symbol ABLBL on NSE.

Also read

ABLBL houses a portfolio of lifestyle brands including Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Peter England, and Simon Carter. The company also operates American Eagle as its youth western wear brand, Reebok for sportswear, and Van Heusen’s innerwear business.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, said the company aims to build India’s first portfolio of billion-dollar brands in fashion and lifestyle. He highlighted India’s consumption-driven growth phase as a key opportunity.

Managing Director Ashish Dikshit expressed confidence in the company’s vision and thanked stakeholders for their support. The demerger allows ABLBL to operate with greater agility and focused capital allocation.

The company expects to double in scale with improved profitability over the next five years, positioning itself as one of India’s largest branded fashion players.

More Like This

Published on June 23, 2025